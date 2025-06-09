Rova App under question

[Photo: File]

The taxi industry is questioning the operation of the Rova ride-sharing app, which allows passengers to book rides through private vehicles.

Fiji Zone Taxi Association treasurer Ravinesh Kumar says the industry wants clarity on how the platform was approved and what requirements apply to its drivers.

The Rova app connects passengers with drivers through an online booking system and Kumar says it is currently operating in Nadi, Nasinu and Suva.

Kumar highlights that the introduction of the platform could create further challenges for licensed taxi operators who face existing regulatory and operating costs.

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“Rova app is like Uber. And now it’s operational in Nadi, Nasinu and Suva. What do you do if you have a private car? You go and register with them. And they will pick a job

from anywhere. So, where will this taxi industry go?”

He says the taxi industry should have been consulted before the platform began operating.

Kumar is calling on the relevant authorities to clarify whether Rova drivers are subject to the same licensing, insurance and vehicle requirements as taxi operators.

The concerns come as taxi operators are struggling to sustain their business amid rising cost pressures.