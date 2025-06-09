Fiji eyes Western Australia for Springboks home test

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Fiji Rugby is exploring the possibility of taking its home Test against South Africa to Western Australia as it looks to use international rugby to create wider economic and tourism opportunities.

The proposed fixture was highlighted by Fiji Rugby acting chief operating officer Talemo Waqa during his submission to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the Fiji Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance Treaties.

Waqa says Fiji Rugby has been closely analysing the economic impact of international fixtures, including their flow-on benefits to accommodation and hospitality, aviation and transport, restaurants, tourism operators and local communities.

“We are working towards playing South Africa. It’s a home Test. We are looking at playing it in Western Australia, but everything else comes through Fiji.”

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He says international rugby also contributes through employment and casual work, events and entertainment, international media exposure and commercial sponsorship, while helping drive sports tourism.

Fiji Rugby is also planning a four-team competition next year involving Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Australia A as it continues to build its international programme.

Waqa says the organisation sees rugby as an important vehicle for strengthening Fiji’s economic and tourism contribution, with major international fixtures providing opportunities that extend beyond the field.

The proposed South Africa Test in Western Australia is yet to be formally confirmed, with Fiji Rugby continuing to work through the arrangements for the fixture.