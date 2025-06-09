Media must hold power to account says Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says a free and independent media is essential to a healthy democracy.

Opening the eighth Pacific Media Summit in Savusavu, Rabuka says journalists must not shy away from difficult questions or investigating those in positions of power.

He says exposing corruption, abuse of power and failures in public administration is not a threat to democracy, but strengthens it.

Rabuka says his government’s repeal of the Media Industry Development Act was based on its belief that the media must be free to question, investigate, challenge and inform.

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He says the media is not simply an observer of his Ocean of Peace vision, but has a role in building it through independent journalism, digital innovation and professional integrity.