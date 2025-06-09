Fiji FA seeks stronger football ties with Australia

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association is looking to expand opportunities for Fijian footballers and officials in Australia through stronger cooperation under the Fiji–Australia Vuvale Union Treaty.

Fiji FA Vice President Naziah Ali presented the association’s proposals to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on Monday, highlighting pathways for players, coaches, referees and administrators to gain valuable experience across the Tasman.

The association is also seeking greater support for women’s football, youth development and stronger partnerships between clubs and academies in both countries.

Ali says Bula FC’s participation in the OFC Professional League provides a new platform to build professional football connections and create opportunities for local talent.

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“Bula FC gives us a new platform to create professional pathways for our players, and through partnerships with Australia, we can provide greater opportunities for our players, coaches and technical staff to gain valuable experience in a professional football environment.”

Fiji FA believes football can build on the strong sporting connections already established between the two nations, including through the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Fijiana Drua.

The association is also calling for football to have a stronger role in the Vuvale Union Work Plan, with greater involvement in discussions and programmes supporting the long-term development of the sport.

Fiji FA will now submit a written proposal to the committee outlining how football can contribute to the Vuvale Union and strengthen development opportunities in Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Football Association are also counting down to the highly anticipated FMF IDC with 13 days to go.

The competition starts on the 6th to the 11th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.