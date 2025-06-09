Schools play key role in promoting language

[Photo: FILE]

Schools can play an important role in helping pass the Hindi language on to the next generation in Fiji.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says he is pleased to see the interest primary and secondary school students have in Hindi.

He adds that many young Fijians are not only viewing Hindi as a school subject, but are also using the language to express their creativity and feelings.

Mehta has encouraged students to read, write and speak Hindi, as well as think in Hindi and use the language to express their creativity.

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He says Hindi competitions and awards help motivate students to take greater interest in the language.

“In this, there were many activities in which the students participated enthusiastically. It is a great pleasure to see that the young generation of Fiji has not only adopted Hindi as a subject, but also adopted it as a language of expression, creativity, and emotions.”

Mehta also highlighted the important support provided by parents and teachers.

He says encouraging children to learn Hindi and participate in competitions is important for the future of the language.

Mehta adds that Hindi is a strong connection between Fiji and India, with language and culture helping strengthen the relationship between the people of both countries.

The Indian High Commission and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre are also organising programmes in different areas to promote Hindi.