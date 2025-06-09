Houthis advance on Yemen highlands to cut off Red Sea coast

source: Reuters

Houthi fighters pushed to seize strategic heights in Yemen on Monday to cut off the Red Sea coast ​from remaining areas held by Saudi-backed forces, after a report that President Donald Trump had called off US strikes on the group at the last minute.

A lightning advance by the ‌Iran-backed group this month has extended the wider Middle East conflict to a new theatre and further threatened global energy supplies. Washington has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to join the fight in Yemen.

The New York Times reported that the Trump administration had prepared to launch airstrikes on Sunday against the Houthis after fresh pleas from the Saudi crown prince. But the newspaper said Trump called off the airstrikes at the last minute, even as troops were loading bombs onto aircraft.

Reuters ​could not immediately verify the Times’ report. The US military’s Central Command referred questions to the White House. The White House did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

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Rashid al-Alimi, the Riyadh-based ​president of Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally recognised government, asked Trump by phone on Sunday for US military help, four sources told Reuters. Two of the sources, one Yemeni and one ⁠Western, said Trump made no direct pledge of support during the call.