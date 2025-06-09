Team Fiji confirms six sports for Youth Olympic Games

Fiji will compete in six sports at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, as the nation prepares to showcase its emerging sporting talent on the international stage.

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee has confirmed the final Team Fiji delegation following a selection process conducted by its Selection Justification Committee and approved by its Executive Board and Board of Management.

Team Fiji will compete in athletics, basketball 3×3, boxing, futsal, swimming and triathlon at the Games, which will run from October 30 to November 14.

FASANOC has congratulated each athlete selected to represent the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“Earning the opportunity to represent our nation at the Youth Olympic Games is a significant achievement that reflects years of dedication, discipline and sacrifice.”

The selection process was based on approved FASANOC criteria, sport-specific qualification standards and, where applicable, Commonwealth Games qualification requirements.

FASANOC also acknowledged athletes who missed out on selection, encouraging them to continue striving towards future international competitions.

With preparations entering their final phase, Team Fiji will now turn its attention to Dakar, where the young athletes will compete against some of the world’s leading youth sporting talents.

FASANOC has called on all Fijians to rally behind the team as they prepare to represent the country on the Olympic stage.