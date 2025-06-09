Singh family mourns loss of family head

[Photo: Lusiana Divokitira]

The Singh family is coming to terms with the loss of the man they looked to for guidance, strength and direction their father and the head of the family.

Agni Deo Singh son, Prasheel Singh says his father was a person who held the family together as its captain and adviser.

Singh says his father’s absence leaves a deep void in the family.

“Today, we have not just lost a father, we have lost the head of the family, as one of my cousins described, the captain and an advisor.”

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He says Singh always made sure his children stayed connected to their roots and understood the importance of family.

His care also extended beyond his immediate family, with Prasheel saying his father supported relatives through education and difficult times.

“He helped educate so many of my cousins, paid for school fees for so many people, even signed bonds for kids he didn’t know.”

Singh says his father’s willingness to help others was a defining part of who he was within the family.

He recalled how his father stayed beside him until he was confident enough to continue on his own.

Simple lesson reflected how his father guided the family throughout life providing support when needed, but knowing when to let go.

For the Singh family, his passing means losing the person they relied on for guidance, advice and support.

He says the values and lessons his father left behind will continue to guide the family.