Pacific climate solutions prioritised for PreCop31

[Photo: FILE]

The region is expected to use next month’s Pacific Pre-COP in Nadi to highlight community-led climate solutions and strengthen the region’s influence in international climate negotiations ahead of COP31.

Recently, the Ministry of Climate Change highlighted that the meeting will provide decision-makers with an opportunity to engage directly with communities experiencing the impacts of climate change and observe local initiatives designed to build resilience.

The Ministry stresses that the event will bring together regional and international stakeholders to examine climate adaptation measures already being implemented across Pacific Island countries.

The meeting in Nadi is expected to showcase climate action already underway across the region, including water security initiatives, coastal protection projects, sustainable resource management and other adaptation measures aimed at reducing climate-related risks.

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The Climate Ministry says that while Pacific countries remain among the most vulnerable to climate change, they are also contributing practical solutions through community-based adaptation, traditional knowledge and locally driven resilience programmes.

Minister Lynda Tabuya says the Pacific’s COP31 partnership with Australia and Türkiye is focused on four key priorities: maintaining the 1.5-degree Celsius global warming target, improving access to climate finance, advancing recognition of the ocean-climate nexus and strengthening Pacific representation in global climate discussions.

“From our islands to the world, this is a moment for partnership, leadership and action. Together, we can help shape a safer and more resilient future for the Pacific and for us all.”

Tabuya further says the gathering will help ensure Pacific priorities are reflected in the lead-up to COP31 while reinforcing the region’s role in shaping global climate action.