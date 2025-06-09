Elderly woman among three killed in separate incidents

Police tape at a crime scene in Sydney. [Photo Credit; AAP Image/Steven Saphore]

Three women have died just hours apart in separate incidents in one state, including an elderly woman who was fatally stabbed in an alleged domestic violence attack.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with murder after the woman in her 90s was found with stab injuries inside her unit at Sydney’s Bondi Beach about 5.15pm on Saturday.

The woman was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

Police established a crime scene not far from the famous beach as detectives began investigating the circumstances.

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The man will appear before a bail court on Sunday.

Just hours after the death, the body of another woman in her 70s was found at Mole River in the state’s north.

Police were called to reports of a domestic violence incident in the regional district about 9.35pm.

Investigators believe a 37-year-old man entered a property and tried to steal a vehicle before assaulting the 74-year-old resident.