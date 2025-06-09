Two lawyers charged over alleged altered tax certificates

[Photo: File]

Three people, including two lawyers and an accounts officer, will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court today over the alleged falsification and use of forged documents.

A 39-year-old female accounts officer from Lautoka has been charged with two counts of falsifying documents.

A 39-year-old lawyer from Nadi and a 32-year-old lawyer from Ba have each been charged with one count of using a forged document.

It is alleged that in February this year, the accounts officer dishonestly altered Tax Compliance Certificates for the two lawyers, who were employed as legal practitioners at a law firm.

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Police allege the documents were altered to help the lawyers obtain their 2026 practicing certificates.

The two lawyers allegedly submitted the forged documents to the Legal Practitioners Unit in Suva to obtain the certificates.

The charges were sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.