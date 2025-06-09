Prasad trial to resume today

[Photo: Nikhil Kumar]

The Suva Magistrate Court will resume trial today for former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Magistrate Yogesh Prasad told the court that he directed his clerks to get a chronological record of this matter.

The Magistrate said that other cases have queued up as well which he has to take care of and all litigants are to be treated fairly.

He also said that he wished to start and conclude trials in a reasonable time.

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Defense counsel Richard Naidu that they are ready to go ahead with trial.

State prosecution Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption said that they are in the courts hands.

The trial will continue this morning

Prasad is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with one count of Failure to Comply with Statutory Disclosure Requirements as it is alleged that on 30

December 2015, being an office holder of a registered political party, he failed to comply with the Political Parties Act by omitting to declare his annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income submitted to the Registrar of Political Parties of his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts PTE Limited.

He is also charged with an alternative count of Providing False Information in a Statutory Declaration, whereby on 30 December 2015, being an office holder of the same party, he provided false information regarding his directorship in Platinum Hotels & Resorts PTE Limited, which the omission rendered the declaration false in material particular, thereby committing an offence.