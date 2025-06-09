Young Basketballers eye U15 Oceania Cup selection

[Source: Basketball Fiji/Facebook]

The pathway to the FIBA U15 Oceania Cup 2026 has officially begun, with young basketballers putting their skills on show at the national trials over the weekend in Suva.

The trials were held at Vodafone Arena, Hall A, attracting a strong turnout of boys and girls determined to earn selection into the national team.

Basketball Fiji U15 assistant coach Jordan Dokonivalu says the level of commitment from the young athletes has been encouraging, with players giving their best as they compete for a place in the squad.

“There are a few things we want to see during these trials. We want to see the skillsets these children possess especially in dribbling, passing and shooting and also their decision making abilities but most importantly their IQ.”

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The trials also drew strong support from parents, families and supporters, adding to the atmosphere as the youngsters took another step towards representing Fiji.

The selection process will continue in the Western Division, with the next national trials scheduled for Wednesday at the CAFF Compound Basketball Court in Namaka, Nadi.

The trials will run from 4pm to 6pm, with both U15 boys and girls invited to attend.

The selected national teams will represent Fiji at the FIBA U15 Oceania Cup 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand.