MSG, iTaukei Ministry strengthen Indigenous collaboration

[Photo: Ministry of iTaukei Affairs/Facebook]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs is looking to strengthen regional cooperation on Indigenous issues through closer engagement with the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat.

The Ministry hosted an MSG delegation led by Director General Dr Anna Naupa last Thursday.

Discussions focused on opportunities for greater collaboration in preserving iTaukei heritage, language and cultural identity.

Acting Permanent Secretary Paula Tuione says stronger regional partnerships are important in safeguarding traditional institutions and cultural values.

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He says working with the MSG Secretariat will help align Fiji’s national efforts with regional strategies for Indigenous empowerment.

The MSG Secretariat says it remains committed to supporting member states in cultural preservation and policy development.

Dr Naupa says Indigenous knowledge systems and governance structures must remain central to the region’s identity.

Both sides have agreed to continue discussions and identify specific areas for future cooperation, including sharing knowledge and best practices among MSG member states.