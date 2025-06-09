Women empowerment in villages vital: Wainiqolo

Former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s representative,Timoci Wainiqolo, believes there’s a critical need for empowering women in villages.

He observes that important information often fails to reach those who need it most, particularly women leaders at the grassroots level.

His reflections come after participating in day one of the Fiji Council of Social Services National Training of Women Auditors on the ‘Kacivaka Tool’ in Savusavu.

Wainiqolo, well remembered for his winning try at the 1991 Hong Kong 7s, now focuses on community leadership as President of FCOSS Bua South and a district representative.

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He believes the training, co-facilitated by Women in Media Fiji and FCOSS, equips women leaders with practical tools to evaluate government transparency, data integrity, and service delivery which are essential skills for effective leadership and accountability.

After retiring as a Fiji Corrections Officer and returning to village life, Wainiqolo noticed that women leaders often make wise decisions and are attentive listeners.

The former Fiji 7s coach also points out that youth sometimes remain uninformed, perhaps due to distractions or lack of access to timely information.

This gap he says underscores the importance of empowering women who can influence community development positively.

The two-day workshop in Savusavu, attended by over 30 community women leaders, journalists, and supportive men, aims to strengthen public sector accountability ahead of the 8th Pacific Islands News Association Summit.

The event is supported by the Australia–Fiji Governance Partnership Community Engagement Fund, reflecting a collaborative effort to enhance governance and transparency through informed community participation.

Wainiqolo’s insights stresses that empowering women leaders with knowledge and tools is not only vital for village progress but also for fostering inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance that benefits all community members.