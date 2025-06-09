Canadian PM condemns Belleville synagogue shooting

source: Reuters

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday condemned a shooting outside a synagogue ​in Belleville, Ontario, on Sunday evening that ‌left a police officer wounded as members of the Jewish community gathered for Yom Kippur services.

“Last night, on the holiest ​night of the Jewish calendar, a shooting ​took place outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue ⁠in Belleville,” Carney posted on X. “Jewish people must ​be able to worship safely. To live free, open, ​proud Jewish.”

Toronto’s Police Service said it was increasing patrols near synagogues and other places of worship “out of an abundance of caution.”

Carney ​in June announced a new federal advisory council ​to combat antisemitism, warning that a surge in hate crimes means ‌the ⁠country is failing to protect Jewish Canadians.

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The shooting in Belleville, Ontario, about 190 km (118 miles) east of Toronto, occurred at about 7:10 p.m. on Sunday near ​a residential area ​in the ⁠city’s east end, the Belleville Police Service said in a statement on social ​media.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said the shooter, ​a ⁠29-year-old man, was in life-threatening condition and the officer was in critical-stable condition.