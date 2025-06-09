Nadroga keep their feet on the ground after Nadi upset

Nadroga Rugby will return to training tomorrow with their attention firmly on next week’s Skipper Cup assignment after a statement win ended Nadi’s unbeaten run over the weekend in Nadi.

The Stallions ended Nadi’s unbeaten run with a hard-fought 20-17 win, but manager Manueli Famanu says there is still plenty of work to be done as they look to maintain their momentum.

Famanu says the team will review its performance and address areas that need improvement before their next match.

“We’re taking one game at a time. We’ll go back on Monday, and we need to really work hard come the game next week.”

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He says the message to the players is to stay focused and continue building on their performance.

Despite the challenge of a red card during yesterday’s match, Nadroga maintained pressure, with the bench players urged to trust one another and keep pushing for points.

Famanu also highlighted the value of having experienced senior players in the squad, saying their presence has boosted the morale of the young players, many of whom are making their debuts.

Nadroga will now look to build on the confidence gained from ending Nadi’s unbeaten run as they prepare for their next Skipper Cup challenge.