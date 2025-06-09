Vet services tackle stray dogs in Labasa

[Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

Free veterinary services at the National Agriculture Show in Labasa are supporting efforts to control the stray dog population in the North.

Pet owners were able to access free desexing, microchipping and flea and tick treatment through a joint initiative by Animals Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Animals Fiji says the services are part of efforts to manage the number of stray dogs while promoting responsible pet ownership in and around Labasa.

“I used to do desexing, like it’s a free desexing, with the government and the Ministry of Agriculture. So it’s a combined venture with Animals Fiji. And the desexing that’s been done here is to control and manage the stray population in Labasa. And the clinic that we are hosting is completely free. The desexing is completely free. And with it we do microchipping and then free flea and tick treatment.”

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Dr Divesh Prasad says preventing animals from reproducing is important in breaking the cycle that contributes to the stray population.

He says managing the number of animals on the streets also helps improve the overall health and welfare of the dog population.

The veterinary team also used the Agriculture Show to provide farmers with information on livestock diseases, including bovine tuberculosis and brucellosis.

These are zoonotic diseases, meaning they can be transmitted between animals and can also spread from animals to humans.

“This operation is carried out from Koronivia. And this is a free service to all the farmers. And it’s operated from Koronivia. So tuberculosis is one of the major zoonotic diseases found in Fiji, which is in cattle, bovine cattle. And the same for brucellosis. Both diseases are zoonotic. It can be transmitted from animals to animals and from animals to humans.”

The 2026 National Agriculture Show in the North has been hailed a success, with thousands of farmers and members of the public making use of the services and information provided at Subrail Park in Labasa this week.