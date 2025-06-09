Moldovan officials seek action as Dniester river levels fall

source: Reuters

Moldova’s pro-European leaders said on Monday that they were asking parliament to declare a state of emergency for energy and water ​supply in connection with dangerously low levels on the Dniester River ‌it shares with Ukraine.

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan, writing on social media after a meeting of Moldova’s Security Council, said the government would present the appeal to the chamber on ​Tuesday to give the administration the powers needed to tackle difficulties.

He said ​giving the government a free hand to act was critical ⁠as Moldova secured much of its gas, oil and electricity from outside the ​country.

“We can’t afford to wait for a crisis to start looking for solutions. ​This will give the government the necessary tools to step in at the first sign of need—and only where it’s truly necessary,” Tofan wrote.

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“The government will be ready to provide ​the economy and citizens with water, electricity, and heat, and vulnerable households ​with the support they need.”

President Maia Sandu, who has spearheaded a drive for Moldova to ‌join the ⁠European Union by 2030, had earlier chaired the Security Council meeting and said its members had recommended introducing emergency regulations quickly.