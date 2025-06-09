Namosi trio earn Silktails Jnrs opportunity

[Photo Supplied]

Three promising talents from Namosi Secondary School will get a valuable opportunity to test themselves against international opposition when they represent the Kaiviti Silktails Juniors against Australia’s Redcliffe Dolphins Juniors tomorrow.

Ratu Farasiko Ramona, Leone Tauleka and Donato Sakenasa have earned an invitation to join the Silktails Juniors, opening the door for the young players to showcase their abilities against one of Australia’s junior rugby league sides.

The trio marched into camp on Sunday, joining preparations for the highly anticipated encounter.

The opportunity provides an important platform for the Namosi students to gain exposure to a higher level of competition, challenge themselves against unfamiliar opposition and gain valuable experience that could help shape their rugby league journeys.

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With the chance to represent the Silktails Juniors, the three will also be looking to make the most of the experience, impressing with their performances while embracing the demands of international-level rugby league.

The match kicks off at 12pm tomorrow at Churchill Park in Lautoka.