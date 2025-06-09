Bula Boys face uphill battle in MSG Cup

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Bula Boys are sitting fourth on the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 standings after two matches, with their hopes of reaching the final now under pressure.

Fiji has managed just one point from its opening two matches following a 3-all draw with Solomon Islands before suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to Vanuatu on Monday night.

The result leaves Fiji three points behind Solomon Islands, who lead the standings with four points, while Papua New Guinea and defending champions Vanuatu are on three points each.

Papua New Guinea has played only one match, beating Vanuatu 2-1 in its opening outing.

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With the top two teams advancing to the final on October 3, Fiji will need a strong finish to its remaining matches to stay in contention.

The Bula Boys will have to wait until Thursday for their next chance to climb the standings, with Solomon Islands facing Vanuatu at 4pm before Papua New Guinea takes on New Caledonia at 7pm.

Fiji will be watching both results closely as the race for the top two places begins to take shape.

Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea leads the women’s competition with six points from two matches.

Vanuatu is second on four points, while Solomon Islands has one point. Fiji and New Caledonia are yet to open their accounts.

The Fiji Kulas return to action tomorrow against Solomon Islands at 7pm, after Vanuatu faces New Caledonia at 4pm.