Loa Village receives resilience award

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Loa Village in Buca Bay, Cakaudrove, has been recognized by the Government for its efforts to strengthen community resilience against climate change and rising sea levels.

The village received the ‘Best Resilient Society Award’, presented through the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways, for its initiatives to mitigate coastal erosion and

climate impacts.

Located at the head of Buca Bay, Loa Village has experienced severe coastal erosion, prompting residents to undertake community-led projects to protect their homes, land, and

coastline.

These initiatives include mangrove reforestation, planting native coastal trees, traditional rock-alignment measures, and developing a village landfill.

The community has also secured a government seawall protection project as part of its long-term defense strategy.

Much of the funding and technical assistance came from the Government and non-governmental organizations, supporting the community’s adaptation efforts.

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Young chief Moses Vosarogo, who has spearheaded Loa’s resilience projects, accepted the award on behalf of the village.

The presentation was made by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu during the Agriculture Show at Subrail Park in Labasa last week.

For the people of Loa, the award recognizes their determination to protect their community and adapt to a changing climate.