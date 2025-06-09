Five arrested, more than 1,000 plants uprooted

[Supplied]

Five men have been arrested, and more than 1,000 suspected marijuana plants have been uprooted in separate police operations.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at Lomolomo Beach in Lautoka after police allegedly found 177 foil-wrapped portions of dried leaves believed to be marijuana in his possession.

In Labasa, four men were arrested after police intercepted their vehicle.

A search allegedly uncovered a white sack containing loose dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

Police also uprooted 1,085 suspected marijuana plants from a farm in the Waisagavuna area of Savusavu.

The plants ranged from five centimetres to one metre in height.

No arrest has been reported in connection with the farm.

The Fiji Police Force says drug operations will continue and is urging communities to share information that could assist investigations.

Investigations into all three incidents are continuing.