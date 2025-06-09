2026 IDC pools drawn

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The pools for the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship Super Premier Division have been drawn, setting up an exciting battle for the national title.

Pool A features Labasa, Rewa, Suva and Nasinu, with the four sides set to face a tough challenge for a place in the knockout stages.

Pool B consists of Ba, Lautoka, Navua and Nadi.

With some of Fiji’s top districts drawn into the same pools, the 2026 IDC is expected to deliver plenty of competitive football when the tournament gets underway.

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The competition runs from the 6th of next month until the 11th at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.