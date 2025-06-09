Naitasiri and Namosi leads Skipper/Marama Cup

Naitasiri and Namosi are leading the Skipper Cup and Marama Cup standings respectively after eight rounds of competition.

Naitasiri tops the Skipper Cup table with 32 points from six wins and two losses.

Tailevu is second, also on 32 points, with five wins, two draws and one loss.

Nadroga sits third with 31 points from six wins, one draw and one loss.

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In the Marama Cup, Namosi leads the standings with 36 points after seven wins and one loss.

Suva is close behind in second with 35 points, while Nadi is third on 33 points after five wins, two draws and one loss.