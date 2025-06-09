Pacific ocean initiative launched

Launch of the The Pacific Ocean Initiative – Sustainable Protection and Management of Coastal and Marine Ecosystems for Community Resilience [Photo: SUPPLIED]

A new regional initiative has been launched in Fiji to strengthen the resilience of Pacific marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

The Pacific Ocean Initiative – Sustainable Protection and Management of Coastal and Marine Ecosystems for Community Resilience – was launched at Pacific Harbour yesterday.

It brings together Pacific regional organisations, development partners and communities to strengthen ocean and coastal management.

The initiative is supported by an $8 million euro grant from the Agence Française de Développement over five years.

Article continues after advertisement

It will be implemented by SPREP and the Pacific Community, SPC, in partnership with Pacific Island Countries and Territories, technical partners, NGOs and civil society.

The initiative will invest in Pacific knowledge, research and partnerships, while strengthening the capacity of national institutions and communities.

SPREP Director General Sefanaia Nawadra says the initiative will help translate global biodiversity commitments into practical action that reflects Pacific priorities and knowledge.

It will support 18 eligible Pacific Island Countries and Territories, with a focus on marine conservation, sustainable fisheries and community-based coastal management.

The initiative also supports the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and its 2030 targets, including the conservation and management of at least 30 percent of

terrestrial, inland water, coastal and marine areas.

SPC says strengthening community-based fisheries management will help place healthy ecosystems, sustainable fisheries and community wellbeing at the centre of coastal resource management.

The initiative also contributes to the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent by building on existing regional expertise and systems.