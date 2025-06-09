Lautoka poultry farm goes green

Reliable electricity is expected to help a poultry business in Lautoka expand production and protect its stock.

Reddy Farm Pte Ltd in Vitogo has received a new solar power system and generator to support its hatchery, processing facilities and cold storage.

The business started as a family farming venture and has grown into a commercial poultry operation, producing Peking duck and free-range chicken, while also supplying ducklings and chicks to smallholder farmers.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the investment will help the business become more resilient and strengthen its productive capacity.

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The Government contributed more than $75,000 through the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme, with Reddy Farm contributing more than $37,000 to fund the solar system and generator.

Kamikamica says reliable power will help reduce losses in the hatchery and cold storage.

Reddy Farm currently employs nine people, and the expansion is expected to create six additional jobs.