Princess Diana’s brother’s memoir stirs interest in UK

Source: Reuters

British shoppers snapped up copies of a memoir by the brother of Princess Diana on Tuesday after their interest was piqued by incendiary allegations about her troubled marriage to ‌the now-king, including the claim he was “giddily elated” at her death.

Charles Spencer, who delivered a much-lauded eulogy at the 1997 funeral of his sister, has sparked global headlineswith a book that accuses the then-Prince of Wales of sounding like a “lottery winner” in the hours after her death.

Buckingham Palace hit back immediately, saying the king was “mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, judgment and memory”, as it sought to prevent the king from being dragged back into one of the royal ⁠family’s most damaging periods.