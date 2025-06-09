Politini calls for patience as Nadi look to build depth

[File Photo]

Nadi Rugby coach Cohen Politini says the side’s next challenge will be about sharpening their control and building depth as they prepare for Malolo this week in round nine of the Skipper Cup.

Nadi’s focus now shifts to maintaining possession and improving their patience in attack after a closely fought 20-17 loss to Nadroga in the Skipper Cup yesterday.

Politini says Nadi showed encouraging signs, particularly in defence and discipline, but believes greater control with the ball will be crucial moving forward.

“It’s mostly working with just being patient, being more controlled when we attack. Our defence was pretty good today, I thought it was good. Our discipline was pretty good, and credit to the boys for that today.”

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With the next round approaching, Politini is also looking to use the opportunity to test his wider squad and build more depth.

Nadi has released part of its current squad for the upcoming final, giving Politini the chance to bring new players into the set-up.

He says the focus is now on putting together a competitive side for this week’s clash against Malolo.

“We’ll try some new boys, new depth, and we hope to put a good team together for Malolo next week.”

The Nadi coach believes maintaining possession and playing with greater patience will be key as the side looks to bounce back and strengthen its campaign.