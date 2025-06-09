Workers champion remembered

[Photo: Riya Mala ]

Former Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh has been remembered as a strong advocate for workers’ rights, with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka saying his legacy will live on through the people he served.

Paying his final tribute to the late minister today at the Rishikul Sanatan College, Rabuka described Singh as a teacher, trade unionist, parliamentarian and minister who remained committed to improving the lives of ordinary workers.

He says Singh believed work was more than earning a wage — it was about dignity, fair treatment and ensuring every worker returned home safely.

Among Singh’s key contributions was helping resolve a longstanding dispute involving gold mine workers, with government securing a 9.2-million-dollar settlement for affected workers and their families.

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Rabuka also highlighted Singh’s role in restoring Fiji’s tripartite mechanism, bringing government, employers and workers back to the same table to discuss employment issues.

His tenure also saw progress on employment law reforms, minimum wage increases, workplace safety, workers’ compensation and the welfare of Fijians working overseas.

Rabuka says Singh did not limit his work to Parliament or the Ministry.

He travelled overseas to meet Fijian workers, listen to their concerns and push for stronger support throughout their employment journey.

He says Singh’s greatest legacy will not simply be found in laws, policies or parliamentary records, but in the lives of the people he helped.

Rabuka says Singh leaves behind the legacy of a teacher who educated, a trade unionist who represented, a parliamentarian who spoke and acted, and a minister who served with integrity.

He extended the government’s condolences to Singh’s family, acknowledging the sacrifices they made while sharing him with the nation.