Putin’s party set to win as drones strike Moscow during election

source: Reuters

Russia’s ruling United Russia party was on track to easily win a parliamentary election that President Vladimir Putin has cast as a test of ​support for the war in Ukraine, partial official results showed on Sunday, after Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on the Russian capital.

In a tightly controlled political system which critics ‌say does not tolerate genuine dissent, initial results showed United Russia comfortably ahead with 57.5% of the vote. Other parties like the Communists, the ultra-nationalist LDPR, the New People party and the Just Russia party – who all vote the same way as United Russia on major issues – trailed by a huge margin but were on course to win seats in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and a former president, was quick to ​declare that United Russia had performed with dignity, a result he said showed that Russians had entrusted it to govern further.

Russian government officials accused Ukraine of trying to disrupt the State ​Duma vote – the first since Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022 – after Kyiv launched hundreds of drones at Moscow and other regions ⁠in what the TASS state news agency said was the biggest attack of its kind since the war began.

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The drone strikes killed three people in the Moscow region and two more in the Russian-held part of ​Ukraine’s Kherson region, including an election official, according to the region’s governor and the election commission.