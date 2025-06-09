Denmark and Greenland safeguard sovereignty in US security deal

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Denmark and Greenland on Saturday said any ​agreement with the United States would not compromise Greenland’s sovereignty, after President Donald Trump said the deal would give Washington “permanent control” ‌over the Arctic island’s security, leaving its precise scope unclear.

The United States, Denmark and Greenland said late on Friday they had reached an agreement for the US to develop a significant military presence on Greenland, while prohibiting US adversaries from building their own bases on the island.

Key details of the agreement have not been made public, including the scale of ​US military presence in the self-governing Danish territory and whether any formal power over foreign policy and resources would be ceded to Washington.

Denmark ​and Greenland expressed hope that a deal, which is expected to be signed during the UN General Assembly next ⁠week, would end months of uncertainty triggered by Trump’s threats to seize control of Greenland.

Article continues after advertisement

But some residents in Greenland’s capital Nuuk expressed scepticism about closer ties with Washington.

Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly insisted that Washington respect the sovereignty of the Danish kingdom and accept that Greenland is not ‌for sale.

Trump said on Truth Social on Friday that under a deal, “the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America.”

The deal “gives the United States permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland,” Trump said, adding that no adversary would ever be permitted to have a base or military presence in Greenland, ​or make sensitive investments there, without Washington’s ​express written approval.

Trump made the ⁠announcement after Reuters exclusively reported that the US and Denmark were closing in on a deal.