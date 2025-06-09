Youth urged to address HIV stigma

[Photo: File]

Young people are being urged to look beyond condemnation and focus on the underlying factors that can lead to drug use and HIV stigma.

Speaking at the Youth Peace Forum, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says while drugs can damage health and families, condemnation does not address the problem.

“If our response is only to condemn the individual, we will fail to address the wider environment in which vulnerability develops. We must ask, why is a young person

searching for escape? What are the opportunities that are missing? What support systems have failed?”

He says young people need stronger opportunities and support systems to help them avoid harmful choices.

UNDP Resident representative Munkhtuya Altangerel says young people have an important role in challenging stigma.

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“Young leaders, if you would like to be the champions of counseling, of protection, and also awareness raising, because again, stigma really is the number one killer instead of the HIV.”

She also urges young leaders to protect the privacy of people living with HIV.