Constitution review report now public

Fiji’s Constitution Review Report is now public.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka tabled the 2026 report in Parliament this morning, with the full report

and its annexures to be uploaded to the Parliamentary website.

The report has been tabled for information only and will not be referred to a Standing Committee.

Parliament says copies will also be provided to MPs electronically.

The report contains the Constitution Review Commission’s recommendations, which will now be available

for public scrutiny as the Government considers its next steps.