Burberry unveils floral skirt suits and sheer coats for summer 2027

source: Reuters
The show at Chelsea College of Arts in London took place in a minimalist bright white cube, with guests including actors Jason Statham and Chiwetel Ejiofor, rappers Skepta and Kano, and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan watching from wooden seats printed with Burberry’s check.
Women wore skirt suits in windowpane check fabric overlaid with intricately embroidered mimosa and lavender flowers, a motif repeated on matching pumps.
The bright florals also featured on checked short suits for men, and on fluid, sheer trench coats in pastel blue and aubergine worn over striped dresses.
Patterns ranged from muted, ditsy florals to clashing stripes and face prints, with bright yellow, pink, and green looks cutting through a palette of greys and beiges.
Skirts covered in sequins or bright red pompoms were worn with short airy jackets with epaulettes.
Lee’s show notes emphasised wearability. “There’s an intentional imperfection: the idea of owning a piece, living in it,” he wrote.