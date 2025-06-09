Burberry unveils floral skirt suits and sheer coats for summer 2027

source: Reuters

The show at Chelsea College of Arts in London took place in a minimalist bright white cube, with guests ​including actors Jason Statham and Chiwetel Ejiofor, rappers ​Skepta and Kano, and Mayor of London Sadiq ⁠Khan watching from wooden seats printed with Burberry’s ​check.

Women wore skirt suits in windowpane check fabric overlaid with ​intricately embroidered mimosa and lavender flowers, a motif repeated on matching pumps.

The bright florals also featured on checked short suits for ​men, and on fluid, sheer trench coats in pastel ​blue and aubergine worn over striped dresses.

Patterns ranged from muted, ditsy ‌florals ⁠to clashing stripes and face prints, with bright yellow, pink, and green looks cutting through a palette of greys and beiges.

Skirts covered in sequins or bright red ​pompoms were worn ​with short ⁠airy jackets with epaulettes.

Lee’s show notes emphasised wearability. “There’s an intentional imperfection: the idea of ​owning a piece, living in it,” he ​wrote.