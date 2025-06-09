Princess Diana's 'revenge dress' displayed in London

source: Reuters

Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” went on display in London on Friday, days after new claims about King Charles’s ​reaction to her death, as the shadow cast over the royal family by the so-called “people’s princess” lingers nearly 30 years on.

The dress became a symbol of the ‌rancour between Charles and Diana during the public breakdown of their marriage in the early 1990s, when she made a public appearance in the off-the-shoulder black silk number soon after Charles admitted his infidelity.

This week scrutiny of their troubled relationship has resurfaced thanks to extracts published in a forthcoming book by Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, who accuses the king of being “giddily elated” in the immediate aftermath of her death.

Buckingham Palace have hit back at the claims, suggesting ​that the author’s memory had been affected by his loss.

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The dress was unveiled in Sotheby’s, its first stop on a world tour that will take it to Hong ​Kong, Geneva and New York, underlining Diana’s enduring and global allure.

It will be auctioned at its last stop in December, with a guide price ⁠of between $150,000 and $300,000.