Rising costs make taxi business unsustainable

[Photo: File]

Running a taxi is becoming more expensive, with fuel, vehicle and insurance costs rising sharply over the past decade while income remains almost stagnant.

Fiji Zone Taxi Association Treasurer Ravinesh Kumar highlighted the stark difference between operating costs in 2015 and what taxi operators face today.

He made the comparisons during a meeting in Nadi between taxi operators, Police and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

He highlighted that fuel that cost around $1.80 a litre in 2015 now costs more than $3, while a new vehicle has increased from around $18,000 to close to $30,000.

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Insurance has also risen from around $800 to as much as $2,000.

Kumar says the rising costs are putting increasing pressure on operators, while their earnings have remained almost stagnant.

He says this is making it increasingly difficult for drivers to sustain the business.

“If you are earning about like a taxi driver earning about $650 a week gross income, end of the day you take about $180. What will you do with that $100 or $80 as a driver?”

The association says this is why it is calling for the current four-cent fare increase to remain.

It says the increase is needed as operating costs continue to rise.

FCCC approved a temporary four-cent fare increase for taxi operators in July this year following the fuel crisis.

It has since announced that the fare will revert to its previous rate from October 1.