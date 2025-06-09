Greenland sovereignty intact as US, Denmark reach military deal

source: Reuters

Denmark said on Saturday that ​its sovereignty over Greenland would not be compromised by a deal taking shape with the Trump administration that would ‌allow a significant expansion of the US military presence on the Arctic island.

The United States, Denmark and Greenland said on Friday they had reached an agreement for the US to expand its military footprint in the self-governed Danish territory, while preventing US adversaries from establishing bases there.

Key details of the agreement, including the scale of ​the planned buildup and whether any formal authority over foreign policy and resources would be ceded to Washington, have not yet ​been made public.

Denmark and Greenland expressed hope that a deal, which is expected to be signed during the ⁠UN General Assembly next week, would end months of uncertainty triggered by President Donald Trump’s threats to seize control of the territory.

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Trump said on ​Truth Social on Friday that under a deal, “the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in ​order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America.”