Guiwasa heads to Georgia for new rugby chapter

[Source: Malolo Rugby Union/Facebook]

Malolo Rugby Union lock forward Damanu Roqica Guiwasa is set to take the next step in his rugby career after securing an opportunity with a club in Georgia.

Guiwasa leaves Malolo following a successful 2025 season, where he played an important role in the side’s campaign and established himself as a dependable member of the Small Boys family.

The lock forward’s physical presence, work ethic and commitment were key attributes during Malolo’s victorious 2025 season.

In confirming his release, the Malolo Rugby Union expressed its full support for Guiwasa’s move, wishing him success as he embarks on a new challenge in Georgian rugby.

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The union also acknowledged his sacrifices and contribution to the team, saying he would always remain part of the Small Boys family.

Guiwasa’s move to Georgia presents an opportunity to further develop his rugby career and gain valuable experience in a new rugby environment.

Malolo Rugby Union says it looks forward to seeing the lock forward continue to grow and achieve greater success in his career.

Meanwhile, Malolo will meet Nadi in round nine of the Skipper Cup this weekend.

Other matches in this round include, Naitasiri versus Nadroga, Ba to meet Rewa, Taveuni to host Lautoka and Kadavu to face Navosa.

Suva will meet Tailevu and you can watch this match LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch the LIVE action of the Suva versus Tailevu game on VITI+ for $20fjd.

All senior matches will begin at 3pm except the Kadavu versus Navosa match which will start at 2pm.