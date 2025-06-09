Health ministry strengthens youth support

[File Photo]

Teenagers in Fiji have access to a range of reproductive health services, but the Ministry of Health says greater awareness is needed to ensure young people know where to seek help.

The services include contraception, counselling, peer education and youth-friendly health facilities designed to provide support without stigma or discrimination.

The Head of Family Health Unit, Dr. Rachel Pillay, says teenagers can access reproductive health support through health facilities and other services across the country.

Dr. Pillay says health workers are being trained to provide youth-friendly services where young people can seek advice and support.

Article continues after advertisement

“Teenagers can walk up to health facilities and can receive a service, even if it be just counseling, even if it be just to talk to somebody.”

She says contraception, including short-term and long-term options, is available through health services, while emergency contraception has also been made available through pharmaceutical provisions.

Pillay says condoms are another option available to young people, providing protection against both unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.

“But at the same time, when you use the barrier method like condoms, it just doesn’t prevent pregnancy, but it also contributes to the prevention of STIs and HIV as well.”

Pillay says these peer educators create awareness and help establish pathways for teenagers to seek assistance from health workers.

“We’ve got peer educators on the ground who are available as well across the country to do this as well, to talk about pregnancy, to talk about sexual and reproductive health as a whole.”

The Ministry is also working with the Ministry of Youth and the Ministry of Education through the Family Life Education programme.

She is encouraging teenagers to make use of the information and support available rather than avoiding conversations about sexual and reproductive health.