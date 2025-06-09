Japan ends Fiji’s PNC title run

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have been dethroned as Pacific Nations Cup champions after Japan edged them 20-15 in a thrilling final in Tokyo last night.

Fiji’s bid for a third consecutive title fell short at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium, with Japan scoring a late try to end the defending champions’ reign.

The Flying Fijians made a strong start, with centre Virimi Vakatawa powering over for the opening try before Japan responded through hooker Mamoru Harada.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere then crossed from a well-executed lineout to give Fiji a 12-10 lead at halftime.

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However, Japan fought back after the break, with Player of the Match Ben Gunter scoring before a penalty from Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula levelled the scores at 15-all.

With the final finely balanced, replacement Samisoni Tua broke through for the decisive try in the 72nd minute, sealing Japan’s first Pacific Nations Cup title since 2019.

The result denies Fiji a record-extending eighth PNC crown, with captain Ikanivere congratulating Japan while acknowledging the physical battle.

“First of all, congratulations to Japan. Hats off to them because it’s an 80-minute game and that was a very physical battle. We’ll be better for it next time.”

Japan’s victory marks its fourth Pacific Nations Cup title, while the Flying Fijians will now turn their attention to their next challenge, with another meeting against Japan scheduled for October 4 at the same venue.