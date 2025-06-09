Fashion icon Donatella Versace joins REVOLVE in new business

source: Reuters

New York-listed digital retailer REVOLVE Group (RVLV.N), opens new tab on Monday unveiled a joint venture ​with Donatella Versace to create a new beauty and ‌fashion business targeting younger consumers.

News of the partnership comes as luxury goods group Prada works to relaunch the Versace ​brand, which it acquired in 2025 for about €1.3 ​billion ($1.5 billion).

Prada in February hired as creative director Pieter Mulier, formerly ​at Richemont-owned (CFR.S), opens new tab Alaia. Mulier is due to present ​his first collection early next year.

REVOLVE said the “venture will bring Donatella’s ‌unmistakable ⁠creative point of view to an entirely new online platform.”

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The group added it would combine “her decades of influence across fashion, music, entertainment and popular culture ​with REVOLVE’s digital-first ​approach, global ⁠community and ability to turn cultural conversation into commerce.”

With €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) in ​sales last year, REVOLVE markets itself as “the ​next-generation ⁠fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers”, offering apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products through its ⁠website ​and mobile apps.