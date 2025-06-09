M&S launches latest collection at London Fashion Week

source: Reuters
Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), opens new tab made its London Fashion Week debut on Friday, using the high-profile event to showcase its style credentials and broaden the British retailer’s appeal to shoppers at home and abroad, both in-store and online.
With signature pieces ranging from a tuxedo and white shirt to twinsets, knitwear, outerwear and floral prints, one of Britain’s biggest high street names marked 100 years in fashion with archive-inspired womenswear and menswear collections.
Under Stuart Machin, its CEO since 2022, M&S has prioritised restoring its reputation for value, quality and style as it seeks to attract younger, fashion-conscious shoppers, with half of the collection on show priced at below £50 ($67).
Unlike many of the global designers and brands also showing at the London event, the 59 M&S runway looks were available to buy immediately after the show, online in Britain and Europe and in 10 flagship stores across the UK and Ireland.
“This is a showcase of our latest collection to all of our current and loyal customers, but it’s about broadening our audience as well,” Maddy Evans, M&S’ womenswear director, told Reuters at the event.