M&S launches latest collection at London Fashion Week

source: Reuters

Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), opens new tab made its London Fashion Week debut on Friday, using ‌the high-profile event to showcase its style credentials and broaden the British retailer’s appeal to shoppers at home and abroad, both in-store and online.

With signature pieces ranging from a tuxedo and white shirt to twinsets, knitwear, ​outerwear and floral prints, one of Britain’s biggest high street names marked 100 years ​in fashion with archive-inspired womenswear and menswear collections.

Under Stuart Machin, its CEO ⁠since 2022, M&S has prioritised restoring its reputation for value, quality and style as it seeks ​to attract younger, fashion-conscious shoppers, with half of the collection on show priced at below £50 ($67).

Unlike many ​of the global designers and brands also showing at the London event, the 59 M&S runway looks were available to buy immediately after the show, online in Britain and Europe and in 10 flagship stores across ​the UK and Ireland.

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“This is a showcase of our latest collection to all of our current ​and loyal customers, but it’s about broadening our audience as well,” Maddy Evans, M&S’ womenswear director, told Reuters ‌at ⁠the event.