Cane farmers turn to machines

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Labour shortages are making sugarcane harvesting increasingly difficult for farmers, with growers now turning to mechanisation to reduce costs and avoid delays.

At Korovuto in Ba, the Korovuto Cane Farmers Co-operative Limited is taking that approach into its own hands, with a new mechanical cane harvester now ready to serve farmers in the Rarawai Mill area.

The harvester, valued at $383,000, was handed over on Saturday after Government provided $150,000 through the Integrated Human Resource Development Programme.

Co-operative member Amrit Singh says finding workers during harvest is becoming increasingly difficult, while harvesting costs continue to put pressure on farmers.

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The co-operative was established in November 2024 with 11 members and has now grown to 22.

Each member contributed $1,500 in shares, helping demonstrate their own financial commitment towards the machinery.

Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Bimal Dutt describes labour shortages as an extreme issue for the industry and says mechanisation will be important in addressing the problem.

The new harvester has already created employment for a full-time machine operator and two assistants.

The co-operative now plans to acquire a cane truck and eventually other machinery, including a tractor, as it works to reduce farmers’ dependence on manual labour.