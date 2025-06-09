Vanuatu edge Fiji Kulas

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Vanuatu in their MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 women’s clash at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last night.

After a tightly contested first half ended goalless, Vanuatu found the breakthrough in the 64th minute through Elina Aruvuha, who struck the decisive goal.

The Kulas pushed forward in search of an equaliser, but struggled to find a way past a resolute Vanuatu defence.

Fiji continued to press for a late response, however, Vanuatu held firm to secure the victory and leave the Kulas without a goal in the match.

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The result gives Vanuatu a valuable win in the women’s competition, while Fiji will look to regroup ahead of its next assignment.

Meanwhile, the men return to action this afternoon, with New Caledonia facing Solomon Islands at 4pm, followed by Fiji against Vanuatu at 7pm.