Youth expectations of work are changing

[Photo: Josefa Sigavolavola]

Traditional career paths may no longer meet the expectations of young people.

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Meli Nacuva says young people are increasingly looking for flexibility, new skills and the ability to move between different career paths.

Speaking at the International Day of Peace Youth Fair in Suva, Nacuva says employers need to adapt to these changing expectations.

He says younger generations have a different outlook on employment compared to previous generations.

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Nacuva says government agencies are also working together to create more opportunities for young people.

“Not only our Ministry, I think we’re working together with the Ministry of Employment to find avenues to unlock their talent.”

The Youth Fair brought together employers, training providers and young people to explore employment, training and networking opportunities.

Centrecom Fiji was among the employers at the fair, promoting opportunities in the country’s growing outsourcing sector.

Centrecom representative Shalvash Kumar encouraged job seekers to apply through the company’s recruitment platforms.

“Our vacancies go live on Harmonize, MyJobs Fiji and also on our Centrecom page. If ever you see any vacancy available on our page, please do apply.”

Nacuva says ministries and stakeholders will continue working together to create employment and skills development opportunities that reflect the needs of Fiji’s changing workforce.