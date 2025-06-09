Fiji Wedding Industry expo in Nadi

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s growing wedding industry will be showcased at the inaugural Crowne Plaza Fiji Wedding Expo in November.

The event will bring together wedding planners, photographers, florists, beauty professionals, fashion designers, entertainers and hospitality providers under one roof.

Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa General Manager Sudhir Yadav says the expo aims to connect couples with trusted wedding professionals while creating opportunities for local businesses to grow.

The expo will also highlight Fiji’s potential as a destination for weddings, with couples able to explore beachfront ceremonies, reception venues, wedding packages and accommodation options.

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Exhibitor applications are now open, with limited spaces available for businesses interested in showcasing their services.

The event will provide exhibitors with opportunities to connect with couples planning weddings over the next 12 to 24 months, while also promoting networking and collaboration within the industry.

Admission is complimentary, with couples, families, bridal parties and wedding enthusiasts encouraged to attend and discover the possibilities available for creating their dream wedding in Fiji.