BLV could return with new powers

[Photo: FILE]

The Bose Levu Vakaturaga could make a return to Fiji’s Constitution, with the proposed body set to have a greater role in national decision-making.

The Constitution Review Commission recommends recognising the BLV as an independent constitutional body with its own chapter in the Constitution.

Under the proposal, the BLV would nominate eight of the 19 members of a proposed Senate, giving it a direct role in the legislature.

It would also nominate three members of a seven-member commission responsible for selecting Fiji’s President.

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The BLV would have further responsibilities over customary law, provincial councils and village bylaws, and nominate representatives to key iTaukei institutions.

But the Commission says greater powers must come with greater accountability.

BLV members would be bound by a constitutional Code of Conduct, while the body would have to submit annual reports to Parliament and establish its own independent secretariat.

The Commission also recommends reserving one BLV seat in each province for a woman, and giving the council a national role in promoting dialogue, social cohesion and unity across Fiji.