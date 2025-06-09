People must be at centre of changes: Radrodro

[Photo: File]

SODELPA Leader and Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says the Constitutional Review Commission report presents an opportunity to get Fiji’s constitutional changes right, but the people must remain at the centre of the process.

Radrodro says SODELPA was among those that made submissions to the Commission and describes the tabling of the report in Parliament as a significant step towards proposed constitutional amendments.

He says SODELPA will decide its position on the process through its management board.

“We will make a decision on that. But for now, I can say that the tabling of the report today is a big achievement in terms of constitutional amendments, in terms of constitutional changes.”

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The comments come amid calls for Parliament not to rush the process.

Opposition MP Rinesh Sharma says changing the Constitution alone will not necessarily change the way Fijians live.

“And elections is here, so why rush the process? If you say that the 2013 Constitution was rushed, was not consulted, give it to the public, make it public. It’s not going to be referred to any committee as well.”

Opposition MP Jone Usamate says MPs must now carefully consider the report and determine the next steps in the best interests of the country.

“As parliamentarians, when things are presented, we have to look at it for the best intents and purposes, for the benefit of our country.”

Attention now turns to next week’s Parliament sitting, when MPs are expected to further scrutinise the report and consider the way forward.