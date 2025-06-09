Treaty funds raise accountability questions

[Photo: File]

Billions in potential funding under the proposed Fiji-Australia treaties could face accountability risks if stronger safeguards are not put in place to ensure the money reaches communities.

The concern was raised during a submission to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense by Transparency and Integrity Fiji Executive Director Paulina Rauca.

Rauca says funding could flow through Government ministries, organisations and suppliers before reaching communities, raising questions about how the money will be managed and monitored.

She adds that their concern is not about the benefits the treaties could bring to Fiji, but about what happens to the funding once it enters the system and whether it reaches the people it is intended to benefit.

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“The concern that we have is that when these funds go into the government ministries and how it is being utilized and how it reaches down to the community that is our

concern. For Australia, given that they have done the treaty, they look at both of their sites. It’s an advantage to both, given that if we read through the different articles.”

Standing Committee member Virendra Lal questioned whether the organisation was consulted during the development of the treaties.

“Transparency and Integrity Fiji and your core values, integrity, democracy, rule of law, this is very important for Fiji. So such an important organization in formulating the treaties, were you consulted in the first place?”

In response, Rauca revealed that the organization was not consulted during the development of the two treaties.

Rauca says the organization has identified risks and proposed measures to close accountability gaps and ensure greater transparency in the use of treaty-related funding.